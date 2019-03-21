Head-To-Head Contrast: Quintana Energy Services (QES) vs. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES)

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Quintana Energy Services alerts:

16.4% of Quintana Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services -2.75% -8.30% -5.39% Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -104.29% -88.08% -50.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quintana Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 4 0 0 2.00 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.58%. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.90, indicating a potential upside of 3,700.00%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than Quintana Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $604.35 million 0.25 -$16.64 million ($0.50) -8.90 Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $44.02 million 0.09 -$26.94 million ($0.26) -0.19

Quintana Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions beats Quintana Energy Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Quintana Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quintana Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.