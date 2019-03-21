Head to Head Analysis: SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF (SBRAP) & Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:SBRAP) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 13.37 $4.40 million $1.59 21.84

Community Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF.

Dividends

SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 102.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust 9.05% 1.59% 1.07%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SABRA HLTHCRE REIT 7.125% SRS A PRF

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm. As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 53,558 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

