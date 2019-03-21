Head to Head Analysis: EuroDry (EDRY) & Its Rivals

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EuroDry to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EuroDry and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00 EuroDry Competitors 357 1007 1353 43 2.39

EuroDry presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.72%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 20.39%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EuroDry and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry $24.52 million $1.11 million 32.92 EuroDry Competitors $2.77 billion $359.80 million 9.74

EuroDry’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EuroDry and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry N/A N/A N/A EuroDry Competitors -1.69% 5.26% 1.55%

Summary

EuroDry rivals beat EuroDry on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

