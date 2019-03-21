HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,134 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,940 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,858,000 after acquiring an additional 850,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 873,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,544,000 after acquiring an additional 738,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $135.08 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $93.03 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $64,806.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $36,977.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

