HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,632 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $157,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

NYSE HCA opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $72,639.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,476 shares of company stock worth $10,940,008 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

