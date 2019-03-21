Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Langen Mcalenn raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of HIG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.53%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,527.79. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,560.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

