Harris Associates L P Sells 1,659,511 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659,511 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in CarMax were worth $25,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CarMax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of KMX opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/harris-associates-l-p-sells-1659511-shares-of-carmax-inc-kmx.html.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.