Harris Associates L P Decreases Position in Criteo SA (CRTO)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its position in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 617,900 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 3.93% of Criteo worth $60,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,163.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 122,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 112,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 881,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo SA has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $271.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.44 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,373 shares of company stock valued at $307,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/harris-associates-l-p-decreases-position-in-criteo-sa-crto.html.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.