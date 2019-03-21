Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HDI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.30 million.

HDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$19.15. The company has a market cap of $259.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.