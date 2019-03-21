Halcyon Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (HAL)

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Halcyon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Halcyon coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halcyon has a total market cap of $64,919.00 and $0.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Halcyon alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.02279809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00466608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00022146 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019949 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010562 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Halcyon Coin Profile

HAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,668,787 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halcyon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halcyon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halcyon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.