H & R Block Inc (HRB) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of H & R Block worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Swedbank bought a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in H & R Block by 233.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,607 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in H & R Block by 327.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,952,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H & R Block by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,417,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

H & R Block stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 829.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

