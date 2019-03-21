GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 147,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 119,302 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $187.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

