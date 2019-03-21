Guess? Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 902 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 767% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of GES opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.24. Guess? has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.15 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

