GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 665,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.62% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 354,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,449,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

AMPE opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

