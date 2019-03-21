GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.16. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 5,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

