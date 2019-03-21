GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $280,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,838 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.53. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

