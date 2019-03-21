GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,573 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,415,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after purchasing an additional 303,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Diodes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,302,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,232,000 after purchasing an additional 340,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,056,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

DIOD opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clemente Beltran sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $77,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 75,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,925,255.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,676. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

