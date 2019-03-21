Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.99 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $387,015.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,744.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $66,658.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,713.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,466 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

