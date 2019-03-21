Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

