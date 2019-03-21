Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 8,193 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,550,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,161,000 after buying an additional 495,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,990,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,518,000 after buying an additional 465,311 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $11,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after buying an additional 204,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

First Financial Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

