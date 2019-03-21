Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,569 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,362,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,203,000 after buying an additional 267,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,363,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,950,000 after purchasing an additional 241,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 868,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Longbow Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

