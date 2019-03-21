Great Panther Mining (GPL) Shares Up 5.9%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 858,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,011,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 555,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.