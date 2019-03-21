Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 190,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/granada-gold-mine-ggm-shares-up-9-1.html.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.