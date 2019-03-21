Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Robert Half International worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

RHI opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other Robert Half International news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

