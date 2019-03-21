Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 69,381 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,381 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,598 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.59.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $633,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,000 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

