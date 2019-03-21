GoPro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,740 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,463% compared to the average volume of 879 put options.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $117,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $8,316,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1,407.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,894,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 2,702,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $16,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 36.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 1,186.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 918,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $3,798,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

