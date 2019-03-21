Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 21,058 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $615,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $467,235.06.

On Monday, March 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,818 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $171,863.72.

On Friday, March 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,296 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $834,438.72.

On Monday, February 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $209,956.52.

On Friday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,803 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $356,307.49.

On Wednesday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,772 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $502,947.60.

On Monday, February 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,903 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $590,509.75.

On Friday, February 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $573,695.60.

On Thursday, January 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 157,895 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,901.95.

On Monday, January 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 37,593 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,018,770.30.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,422. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

