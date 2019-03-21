Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 1,032 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $31,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GSHD traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,779. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 million and a PE ratio of 144.80. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

