Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €57.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.03 ($72.13).

Lanxess stock opened at €50.60 ($58.84) on Monday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a twelve month high of €72.60 ($84.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

