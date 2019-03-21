Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Reaches Market Cap of $23,173.00

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market capitalization of $23,173.00 and $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum (CRYPTO:GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

