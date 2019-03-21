Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,745.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Nima Kelly sold 1,144 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $86,635.12.

On Friday, March 8th, Nima Kelly sold 683 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $49,469.69.

On Monday, March 11th, Nima Kelly sold 1,683 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $122,892.66.

On Thursday, February 28th, Nima Kelly sold 1,564 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $118,660.68.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.09. 740,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,127. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,922,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 3,367,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,977,000 after purchasing an additional 624,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

