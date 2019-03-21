Godaddy (GDDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy continues to ride on its well-performing product segments. Growing adoption of its domain products continues to drive its top-line growth. Further, robust feature engagements and strong GoCentral are driving growth in its Hosting and Presence segment. Moreover, increasing subscription of GoCentral remains a major positive. Additionally, GoDaddy’s partnership with Microsoft for Office365 and growing momentum of Open-Xchange in emerging markets are likely to continue accelerate revenues within its Business Applications unit. We believe the company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally are likely to drive shareholder value. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the company’s heavy debt burden continues to be an overhang. Also, rising expenses and intensifying competition are risks.”

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $447,580.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,745.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,438 shares of company stock worth $16,781,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Godaddy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,378 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Godaddy by 5,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,922,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1,389.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,308 shares during the period. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 3,367,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,221 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.