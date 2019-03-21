Globeflex Capital L P Buys 3,734 Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Horizon Pharma makes up about 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Horizon Pharma by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Pharma by 631.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Horizon Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 149,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Horizon Pharma PLC has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $213,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,134.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $204,530.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

