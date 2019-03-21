Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

