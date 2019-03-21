Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) CEO Buys $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) CEO David Gladstone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,183,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LAND opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 103.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 108,748 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.79 per share.

