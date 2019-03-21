Gilead Sciences (GILD) PT Set at $85.00 by Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) received a $85.00 price objective from research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after buying an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 28,491,386 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,502,000 after buying an additional 12,818,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after buying an additional 2,195,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

