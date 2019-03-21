GIGA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.00 (XG)

GIGA (CURRENCY:XG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. GIGA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of GIGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GIGA has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One GIGA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.02252158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00463368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022211 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020126 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010511 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040382 BTC.

GIGA Profile

GIGA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XG Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2014. GIGA’s total supply is 343,240,840 coins. The official website for GIGA is www.giga.im . GIGA’s official Twitter account is @GIGAblockchain

GIGA Coin Trading

GIGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GIGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GIGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GIGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

