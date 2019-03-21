Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00007270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $20.33, $70.83 and $10.42. Giant has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $17,668.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00083156 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 4,267,960 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,960 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $31.10, $10.42, $70.83, $7.59, $20.33, $24.71, $11.91, $13.92, $5.63, $50.68 and $18.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

