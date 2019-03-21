Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.66 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $82,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $955.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 91173.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

