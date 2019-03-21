Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.77 Million Position in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Xerox worth $79,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,720,000 after buying an additional 597,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Xerox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,785,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,720,000 after buying an additional 597,269 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,824,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,848,000 after buying an additional 549,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 454,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 356,006 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

XRX stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

