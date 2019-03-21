Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.38 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $76,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Leidos by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

