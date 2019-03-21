GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 251,078 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,339,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,362,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

GNMK opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 107.77% and a negative net margin of 71.37%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 26,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $212,563.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 401,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 54,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $370,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,936 shares of company stock worth $980,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

