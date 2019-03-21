Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Position Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 336,962 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE GWR opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

