General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in General Motors by 62.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 222,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

