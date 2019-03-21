General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 626.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in General Mills by 3,788.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,531,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,910,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in General Mills by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,405,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,852 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,087,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1,566.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 728,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685,139 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

