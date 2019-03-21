General Electric (GE) Position Trimmed by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203,789 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after buying an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 130.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 187,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 106,413 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 27.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

