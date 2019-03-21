GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €19.50 by Independent Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.68 ($28.70).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €23.42 ($27.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 37.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

