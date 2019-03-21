Gardner Denver (GDI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GDI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

GDI stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $712.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gardner Denver will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth $86,900,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,117,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gardner Denver (GDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.