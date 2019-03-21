Gamida Cell (GMDA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gamida Cell to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell Competitors -5,041.13% -62.99% -26.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gamida Cell and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gamida Cell Competitors 809 2704 5970 252 2.58

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 69.43%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A -$52.93 million -1.09 Gamida Cell Competitors $934.76 million $204.36 million -1.18

Gamida Cell’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

