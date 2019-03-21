Gambit (GAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98.00

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gambit has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gambit token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00037232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006098 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00150323 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002638 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gambit

Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto . Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

